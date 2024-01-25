Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 839 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $92.42. The company had a trading volume of 843,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,414. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.