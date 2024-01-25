Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,394,000 after buying an additional 197,029,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,021,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,106,000 after acquiring an additional 94,899 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,321,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,626. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

