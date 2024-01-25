Breakwater Capital Group Sells 316 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $143.26. The stock had a trading volume of 25,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average of $137.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
