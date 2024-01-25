Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 127 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of VBR traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.18. The stock had a trading volume of 86,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,312. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

