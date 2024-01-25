Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

EFV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.41. 2,271,517 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

