Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,168 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.04. 361,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,876. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

