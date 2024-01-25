Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,016 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VTV traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,836. The stock has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.86.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

