Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 218,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

