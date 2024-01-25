Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.45. The company had a trading volume of 304,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.85.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

