Lincoln National Corp Sells 13,180 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $21,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.61. 38,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,800. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $62.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average of $58.40.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.