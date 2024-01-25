Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,925,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned about 3.35% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $195,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,175. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $110.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

