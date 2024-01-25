Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,729,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $125,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,587 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after buying an additional 774,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,556,000 after purchasing an additional 740,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 164,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,786. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.