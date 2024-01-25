Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Lincoln National Corp’s Largest Position

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,380,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $293,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VTI traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.20. The company had a trading volume of 657,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,103. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $242.87. The company has a market cap of $341.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.