Breakwater Capital Group Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 40.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 177,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.4% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.16. 403,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,689. The company has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

