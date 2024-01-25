N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
ITW opened at $261.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.72.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
