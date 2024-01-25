Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $51,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 2.0 %

Chevron stock opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $273.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.07. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

