Breakwater Capital Group Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,262 shares of company stock worth $201,031,282 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MA traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $437.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,681. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $440.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.46. The firm has a market cap of $409.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.90.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

