RTX (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.250-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.0 billion-$79.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.7 billion. RTX also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NYSE:RTX opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. RTX has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RTX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,464,000 after buying an additional 294,366 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

