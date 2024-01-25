Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,555.62.

Booking Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,496.75 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,289.69 and a 12 month high of $3,669.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,376.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,141.58. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

