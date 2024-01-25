Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,446 shares of company stock worth $24,628,376 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $609.50 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $601.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $275.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

