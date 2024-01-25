Forum Financial Management LP Sells 2,694 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.50. 2,106,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,205. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

