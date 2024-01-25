Forum Financial Management LP Sells 3,400 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Semtech by 1,163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,002,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,915,000 after buying an additional 3,686,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1,088.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 915,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 722,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.09. 54,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,458. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.55 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semtech

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.