Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 441,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,056. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.