MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $98.07 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

