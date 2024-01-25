Empower Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,192 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $49,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 337,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,918 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 68,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $903,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

