MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.07. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.