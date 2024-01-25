Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.72, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

