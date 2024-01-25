Signaturefd LLC Acquires 34 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,018.45 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,039.83. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $968.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $947.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,413 shares of company stock worth $18,987,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

