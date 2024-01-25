Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Blackstone by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Blackstone by 7.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $451,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $120.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.60.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

