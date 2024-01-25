Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $103.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

