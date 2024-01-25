Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after acquiring an additional 339,420 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $288,590,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,566,000 after acquiring an additional 202,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $81.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.98 and a 52-week high of $81.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

