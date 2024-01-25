Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,880 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Coursera worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after acquiring an additional 241,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Coursera by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,055,000 after acquiring an additional 212,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coursera by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 241,125 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Shares of COUR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $32,294.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $191,911.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,813.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $32,294.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,990 shares of company stock valued at $23,213,949 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

