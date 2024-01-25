Ieq Capital LLC Sells 5,898 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after buying an additional 1,224,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,289,000 after buying an additional 59,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $99,063,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 114.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after buying an additional 761,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

OKTA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.12. 111,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,018. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,179. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

