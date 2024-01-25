Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.27.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $304.85. The stock had a trading volume of 34,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,182. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.19 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.03.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

