Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 602 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AON by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $298.70. The company had a trading volume of 93,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.61.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

