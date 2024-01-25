Ieq Capital LLC Sells 120 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DE traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $391.95. 69,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.42 and its 200-day moving average is $393.86. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

