Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,879 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.2% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco QQQ worth $159,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $427.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,933,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,493,172. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $429.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.54 and its 200-day moving average is $380.09.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

