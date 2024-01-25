Ieq Capital LLC Sells 9,034 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.29. The company had a trading volume of 564,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,818. The company has a market capitalization of $153.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.07.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $169.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

