Breakwater Capital Group Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,051,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 242,883 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,672,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,881,000 after purchasing an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 964,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,386,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,283,000 after purchasing an additional 152,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,175,000 after purchasing an additional 162,233 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PFFD traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $19.84. 69,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,555. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

