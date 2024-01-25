Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,036,063. The company has a market capitalization of $262.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

