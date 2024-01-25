Syon Capital LLC Makes New $390,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $137.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

