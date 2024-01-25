Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 1,346 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 490,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,824. The stock has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

