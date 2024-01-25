Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 632 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after acquiring an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after buying an additional 49,782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after buying an additional 318,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after buying an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $61.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

