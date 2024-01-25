Breakwater Capital Group Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,665,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

