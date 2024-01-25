Breakwater Capital Group Sells 12,139 Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Breakwater Capital Group lessened its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.9 %

NXN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.80. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,488. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

