Breakwater Capital Group Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.34. 17,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $25.35.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.