Syon Capital LLC Takes $521,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $74.19 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.91.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

