Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.92.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

