Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,898,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $44,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

