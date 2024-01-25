MGO One Seven LLC Has $874,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana stock opened at $402.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $467.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.50 and a 12 month high of $541.21.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $507.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.80.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

